3.5m Saplings Planted Across Country: Usman Dar

Umer Jamshaid 55 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 06:47 PM

3.5m saplings planted across country: Usman Dar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that 3.5 million saplings had been planted across the country during the ongoing national tree plantation campaign.

After planting a sapling at the lawns of Govt Jinnah Islamia Boys College here on Saturday, he said that living in a pollution-free atmosphere was basic right of everyone and the government was making hectic efforts for the noble cause.

He said that Pakistan was in the 10 countries of the world which were facing the climate change challenges.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq and College Principal Prof.

Dr Mujahid Bukhari were also present.

SAPM Usman Dar announced the start of four more BS Programmes for students in the college.

Usman Dar said that the government has also focused on the promotion of quality education besides ensuring the provision of higher education to the local students at local level.

He said that construction of new campus of Govt College for Women University (GCWU) Sialkot was under way near Eimanabad. He said that the government would soon release a special grant of Rs 1.38 billion for infrastructure development on the new campus of the GCWU Sialkot.

