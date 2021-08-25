35million families to get health cards in Punjab by year end: Yawar Bukhari

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Bait ul Maal and Social Welfare Yawar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday said the government would issue health cards to 35 million families in the province till December 31, 2021 to provide health cover to family members.

He said this while addressing a ceremony organized by NGO 'Jazba-e-Nau' Foundation at Chak 367-eb before distributing sewing machines and financial assistance among poor women donated by a noted industrialist from Gaggo Mandi Mudassir Nadeem Chaudhry.

Yawar Abbas said that health card recipient families would be able to avail health facilities worth upto Rs one million against each card.

He said that extending financial assistance to poor deserving people was the top priority of the provincial government.

He hoped that the sewing machines and financial assistance provided today to poor women would enable then earn livelihood for their kids in an honorable way.

Yawar said that the societies that give respect to women emerge as affluent and developed societies adding that extending best education facilities to women was the only way to progress and prosperity.

Former MNA Chaudhry Qurban Ali Chauhan, PTI leader Sardar Khalid Nisar Dogar, Mudassir Nadeem Chaudhry, former Naib Nazim Ghulam Mustafa Bhattio and others also spoke.