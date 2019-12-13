UrduPoint.com
35pc Budget Allocated For Eliminating Inter-district Disparity: Minister

Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht Friday said that 35 per cent budget has been allocated for eliminating inter-district disparity in the province.

He said this while addressing a seminar at Government College University (GCU) on the topic of participation of higher education institutions for inclusive growth in Pakistan.

Addressing the seminar, the minister said that provincial government and the line departments had been instructed to spend budget for backward areas on the development of same localities. "This budget would not be utilised for development work of any other area," he added.

The minister disclosed that one-third of the population was living in southern Punjab, but only 17 per cent budget was allocated for the region before the election of 2018.

Hashim Jawan Bakht said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government introduced a new development model in the province and public sector investment had been made in areas which were usually ignored by the private sector.

Meanwhile, dependency on private sector was being increased in other sectors, he said and added the incumbent government introduced provincial growth strategy and more than 88 indicators had been identified that directly influence GDP. As far as participation of higher education institutions in national development is concerned, the policy formulation process would remain incomplete without feedback of research scholars, he added.

The educational experts were being consulted to deal with administrative affairs, concluded the minister.

