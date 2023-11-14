Open Menu

35pc Premature Deaths In Pakistan Linked To Diabetes

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Medical experts and nutritionists, highlighting an alarming increase in diabetes patients in Pakistan, emphasized the importance of minimizing sugar and sweets intake to combat this rising health challenge.

During a seminar organized by the Institute of Public Health (IPH) on World Diabetes Day, experts highlighted the risks of diabetes, attributing it to the surge in diseases like high blood pressure, heart disease, renal failure, and blindness.

Dean of IPH, Professor Dr. Zarfashan Tahir, expressed concern over the escalating risk, revealing that 32 million Pakistanis are currently grappling with diabetes, serving as a significant precursor to other life-threatening conditions.

Dr. Mehreen Farooqi stressed the need for regular blood screenings, particularly for those above 35, to enable early detection and preventive measures against diabetes.

She underscored the efficacy of insulin in treatment and pointed out that 35% of premature deaths in Pakistan are linked to diabetes.

The importance of lifestyle changes, daily exercise, and a focus on fitness were emphasized by Dr. Shafa Ali, who also highlighted that taking 500 steps daily can significantly reduce the risk of diabetes. Dr. Mahnaz Nasir Khan advocated a shift in daily habits, emphasizing that one should eat to live, not live to eat.

The seminar concluded with a symbolic walk involving Dean, faculty members, doctors, and students. A nutrition camp provided free sugar tests, blood pressure checks, and weight assessments, offering practical insights into the prevention, management, and necessary measures for diabetes. The event aimed to raise public awareness and foster collaborative efforts among medical professionals to curb the escalating health crisis.

