35th birthday of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari celebrated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Sindh has celebrated 35th birth day of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari by cutting a cake here at People's Secretariat on Thursday.

The provincial secretary general of PPP Sindh Senator Waqar Mehdi, party Karachi Division president Saeed Ghani, Noman Shaikh, Javed Nagori, Shahida Rehmani, Sharmila Faroqui, Javed Nayab Leghari, Dr Lal Chand Akrani, Siddique Abu Bhai, Masroor Ahsan and other leaders and workers were present during the cake cutting ceremony.

The participants extended warm felicitations to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and vowed to continue a vigorous struggle to strengthen the country and its people as well as democracy.