Open Menu

35th Birthday Of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Celebrated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2023 | 06:01 PM

35th birthday of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari celebrated

KARACHI, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Sindh has celebrated 35th birth day of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari by cutting a cake here at People's Secretariat on Thursday.

The provincial secretary general of PPP Sindh Senator Waqar Mehdi, party Karachi Division president Saeed Ghani, Noman Shaikh, Javed Nagori, Shahida Rehmani, Sharmila Faroqui, Javed Nayab Leghari, Dr Lal Chand Akrani, Siddique Abu Bhai, Masroor Ahsan and other leaders and workers were present during the cake cutting ceremony.

The participants extended warm felicitations to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and vowed to continue a vigorous struggle to strengthen the country and its people as well as democracy.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Democracy Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s birthday commemoration

3 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

18 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

48 minutes ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

2 hours ago
A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

2 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

3 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

3 hours ago
 President stresses for innovative steps to enroll ..

President stresses for innovative steps to enroll 27mln children in schools

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan