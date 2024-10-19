Open Menu

35th Death Anniversary Of Renowned TV Actor Saleem Nasir Being Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM

35th death anniversary of renowned TV actor Saleem Nasir being observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The 35th death anniversary of renowned tv actor Saleem Nasir is being observed on Saturday.

Saleem Nasir was born on November 15, 1944, in Nagpur, India.

He gained recognition for his acting talents early on, beginning his professional career with the film Zaib-un-Nisa in 1976.

His famous plays are Aakhri Chatan, Nishan-e-Haider, Ankahi, Dastak, and Aangan Terha.

Two of his most famous roles were Sultan Jalaluddin in the serial Aakhree Chataan and Captain Sarwar Shaheed in the drama series Nishan-e-Haider.

He was posthumously honored with the President’s Pride of Performance award.

He died on October 19, 1989 in Karachi.

