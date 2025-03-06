Open Menu

35th National Games Will Be Held From May 1 To 9 And Thar Jeep Rally From April 10 To 23

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 08:14 PM

35th National Games will be held from May 1 to 9 and Thar jeep Rally from April 10 to 23

The Sindh government has decided to host the 35th National Games in Karachi from May 1 to 9 and the Thar Jeep Rally in Mithi from April 10 to 13

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Sindh government has decided to host the 35th National Games in Karachi from May 1 to 9 and the Thar Jeep Rally in Mithi from April 10 to 13. This announcement was made by Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar during a press conference on Thursday.

Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar stated that the 35th National Games will take place in Karachi from May 1 to May 9. The President and Prime Minister of Pakistan will attend the opening and closing ceremonies, for which arrangements have been finalized. The games will be held across 21 venues in Karachi, featuring 34 sports and participation from 10,000 male and female athletes and officials.

During the press conference, Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar further elaborated that teams from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Islamabad, Azad Jammu Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan will compete in the National Games. Additionally, departmental teams from the Pakistan Army, Air Force, Navy, WAPDA, Railways, Police, and the Higher education Commission will also participate. The event will include 2,760 athletes from provincial teams and 5,600 from departmental teams, alongside 1,200 technical officials and 132 traditional athletes.

He emphasized that the National Games are being held in Sindh after 18 years, with all logistical challenges resolved. The Olympics Committee has finalized the venues, and 21 locations in Karachi have been selected. The opening and closing ceremonies will take place at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, adhering to strict security SOPs.

Regarding the Thar Jeep Rally, Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar announced that the event will be held in Mithi from April 10 to 13, featuring 10 categories and 60 drivers. A motorcycle category will also showcase riders' skills.

Former Provincial Minister Nader Magsi noted that the Thar Rally was initially planned for February but postponed due to Ramadan. He highlighted that the Sindh government has organized the rally twice before, but it was canceled last year due to elections. Efforts are underway to introduce a truck category in Thar, and he stressed the need to include motor sports in the National Games.

The press conference was attended by Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Secretary of Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari and Secretary of the Sindh Olympics Association Ahmed Ali Rajput, Asghar Baloch, Mir Amir Khan Magsi, Shujaat Sherwani, Ronnie Patel, and others.

Recent Stories

RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment Syst ..

RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment System

11 minutes ago
 Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaratio ..

Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s dema ..

19 minutes ago
 Sugar prices not increased due to exports: PSMA

Sugar prices not increased due to exports: PSMA

3 minutes ago
 CM approves major health initiatives to enhance co ..

CM approves major health initiatives to enhance community outreach, Healthcare S ..

3 minutes ago
 Dera Police conduct search and strike operation in ..

Dera Police conduct search and strike operation in Paharpur Circle

3 minutes ago
 LCCI, Mid City Hospital ink MoU

LCCI, Mid City Hospital ink MoU

7 minutes ago
Defence Minister honored with ‘Ethio-Pakistan Fr ..

Defence Minister honored with ‘Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Award’

3 minutes ago
 Govt hospitals being revamped on emergency basis: ..

Govt hospitals being revamped on emergency basis: minister

4 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices in plea seeking production orde ..

IHC serves notices in plea seeking production orders for Senator Ijaz

12 minutes ago
 SP Saddar Zone pays surprise visit to PS Sangjani

SP Saddar Zone pays surprise visit to PS Sangjani

12 minutes ago
 China confident in achieving its 2025 GDP growth t ..

China confident in achieving its 2025 GDP growth target: NDRC

12 minutes ago

Sugar crisis worsens as retailers announce sales’ suspension

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan