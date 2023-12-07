Open Menu

35th Syndicate Meeting Of FJMU Held

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 09:28 PM

The 35th syndicate meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The 35th syndicate meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram on Thursday.

The university registrar presented contents of the agenda of the syndicate meeting. During the meeting, the extension of contract of FJMU employees was approved.

The syndicate meeting also discussed renovation of the FJMU auditorium. Instructions were given for implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the health department for genitourinary services in government hospitals.

The health minister expressed his views and congratulated the vice chancellor and his team on achieving QS ranking.

He congratulated the syndicate for taking all steps for the achievement. Achieving QS ranking is very important for any educational institution, he added.

Special Secretary of Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Raja Mansoor Ahmed, Senior Member Syndicate Syed Farrukh Ali Shah, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kamran Khalid Khawaja, Registrar Prof. Dr. Nadeem, Prof. Dr. Shamsa Humayun, Prof. Dr. Balqis Shabbir, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr. Sohail, MS Shahdara Teaching Hospital Dr. Faryad Hussain and officers of other departments participated as syndicate members.

