36 Arrested, 35000 Kites Recovered

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 36 kite-sellers and recovered 35,000 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 36 kite-sellers and recovered 35,000 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession.

During the anti-kite drive, the police teams nabbed 36 shopkeepers while selling kites in different parts of Faisalabad including Shams Abad, Chak No.

209-RB, Chak No.203-RB, Mannanwala, Dawood Colony, Chibban Road, Jamia Chishtia, Haq Baho Chowk, Akbar Chowk, Muhammad Abad, Bohar Chowk, Gol Chowk, Bakkar Mandi Road, Lasani Road and Baowala and arrested 36 people.

The police recovered more than 35,000 kites and dozens of chemically-coated stringbundles from their possession.

The accused were locked behind bars.

