36 Arrested On Gambling Charges
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The police have arrested 36 people on gambling charges from different parts of the Faisalabad during past 12 hours.
Police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar launched a vigorous campaign against the gamblers and nabbed 36 individuals during last 12 hours.
These arrests were made from Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Raza Abad, D-Type Colony, Thikriwala, Jaranwala and Civil Line police station areas.
The police recovered stake money of more than Rs.36,000/-, mobile phones, billiard game sticks, getting slips, coins and other material from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
37 years on, victims of thousands of enforced disappearances still await justice in IIOJK1 minute ago
-
Rana Qasim Noon visits flood-hit areas of Jalalpur Pirwala1 minute ago
-
36 arrested on gambling charges1 minute ago
-
Hanif Abbasi announces completion of 1,000-Bed Mother & Children Hospital in Rawalpindi this year11 minutes ago
-
CS visits Provincial Flood Control Room to review situation, arrangements21 minutes ago
-
Emergency imposed in 40 riverine areas21 minutes ago
-
Police operation in Lachi leaves 3 terrorists killed21 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations inspects 3 police stations21 minutes ago
-
2 vehicle lifters arrested, 9 motorcycles recovered21 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police killed wanted daciot in encounter31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur, Chairman District Council review preparations for potential flooding31 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed US Consul General calls on Sindh Governor41 minutes ago