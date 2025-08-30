Open Menu

36 Arrested On Gambling Charges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 05:40 PM

36 arrested on gambling charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The police have arrested 36 people on gambling charges from different parts of the Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar launched a vigorous campaign against the gamblers and nabbed 36 individuals during last 12 hours.

These arrests were made from Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Raza Abad, D-Type Colony, Thikriwala, Jaranwala and Civil Line police station areas.

The police recovered stake money of more than Rs.36,000/-, mobile phones, billiard game sticks, getting slips, coins and other material from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

18 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

18 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

18 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

18 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

18 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

18 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

18 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

18 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

18 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan