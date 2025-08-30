36 arrested on gambling charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The police have arrested 36 people on gambling charges from different parts of the Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar launched a vigorous campaign against the gamblers and nabbed 36 individuals during last 12 hours.

These arrests were made from Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Raza Abad, D-Type Colony, Thikriwala, Jaranwala and Civil Line police station areas.

The police recovered stake money of more than Rs.36,000/-, mobile phones, billiard game sticks, getting slips, coins and other material from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.