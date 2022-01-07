36 beggars taken into custody

UrduPoint.com

Published January 07, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department caught 36 beggars here during last three days.

Focal Person Muhammad Tahir said here the teams handed over all the beggars to police for sending them behind bars and registration of cases against them.

They were caught from Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Jamilabad, Allied Morrh, Bilal Road, Kho-e-Noor Chowk, D-ground, Satiana road, Tariqabad and other areas.

