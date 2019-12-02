UrduPoint.com
36 Brick Kilns Sealed Over Violation Of Labor Laws

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has sealed 36 brick kilns during the last six months over violating labor laws and causing public nuisance.

"A total of 36 brick kilns were sealed by the District Administration during last six months for causing public nuisance while incident of child labour was also observed in brick kilns," an official source in ICT administration told APP here on Monday.

He said that Labour Welfare Department of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has constituted special teams to ensure implementation on different labour laws and to check bonded labour.

Though a permanent mechanism is in place in ICT for the purpose but renewed efforts were underway to check bonded or forced labor. The source said that field staff of Labour Welfare Department, ICT regularly had been visiting in their respective areas for implementation of labour laws.

As child labour is prohibited under Shops and Establishment Ordinance, 1969 and Factory Act, 1934, so operations at these brick kilns operation were suspended.

He said that the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1992 clearly stipulates that no one can be forced for labour. He said that a fine of Rs. 50,000, imprisonment from two to five years or both under Section 11 of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1992 had been given in penalties against forced labour.

The source said that strict watch was observed in shops, commercial establishments and factories regarding curbing forced or bonded labour and any violation was dealt with in accordance with law.

