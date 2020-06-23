UrduPoint.com
36 Cops Booked Over Abuse Of Powers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:01 PM

36 cops booked over abuse of powers

The police have registered cases against 36 policemen including officers on charge of abusing powers during official work

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The police have registered cases against 36 policemen including officers on charge of abusing powers during official work.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Inspector CIA Elyas, along with his team, conducted raid at the house of a citizen Nazeer Ahmad in Iqbal Colony to arrest his son Arsalan Nazeer but did not follow the legal procedure in that regard.

Similarly, Sub Inspector Imran, along with his team, also conducted a raid at a house in Madan Pura to arrest an accused, Saleem, but they also violated the rules and law.

Receiving complaints, CPO Faisalabad expressed dismay over the abuse of powers by policemen and issued direction for action against them.

Separate cases were registered against these policemen and further investigation was under way.

