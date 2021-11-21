36 corona patients admitted in KTH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :A total of 36 corona patients with 2 new corona patients are currently admitted in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), said the spokesman on Sunday.

Spokesman said that There were122 beds allocated for Covid-19 patients in hospital and currently only 36 patients are under treatment.

He said 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients with 7 patients of Corona are on Intensive Care Unit and ventilators and 14 other patients infected with Corona are under treatment at HDU.

The hospital has 31 beds capacity for the Low Oxygen Unit wherein 10 patients are being treated currently.