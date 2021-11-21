UrduPoint.com

36 Corona Patients Admitted In KTH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 01:30 PM

36 corona patients admitted in KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :A total of 36 corona patients with 2 new corona patients are currently admitted in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), said the spokesman on Sunday.

Spokesman said that There were122 beds allocated for Covid-19 patients in hospital and currently only 36 patients are under treatment.

He said 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients with 7 patients of Corona are on Intensive Care Unit and ventilators and 14 other patients infected with Corona are under treatment at HDU.

The hospital has 31 beds capacity for the Low Oxygen Unit wherein 10 patients are being treated currently.

Related Topics

Sunday

Recent Stories

SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most s ..

SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most sought-after names

1 hour ago
 SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of cha ..

SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of change’ from 55 eminent speaker ..

2 hours ago

UAE Falcons Federation announces Expo 2020 Dubai’s sponsorship of its falconry ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

5 hours ago
 Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Inter ..

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competitio ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.