Open Menu

36 Couples Tie Their Knots Under Punjab Dhee Rani Programq

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 09:40 PM

36 couples tie their knots under Punjab Dhee Rani Programq

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) As many as 36 couples, including three Christian couples, tied their knots in

Faisalabad under Punjab Dhee Rani Programme on Saturday.

In this connection, a special marriage ceremony was arranged in which the new couples

and their relatives participated whereas each couple was facilitated with CM Dhee Rani Salami

Card comprised of Rs100,000 in cash, double bed, mattress, dinner set, fan, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat

Butt has termed Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s "Punjab Dhee Rani Programme" as a historic step for the daughters of underprivileged families.

He said that this programme had opened new doors of hope for the parents who could not materialize dream of their daughters’ weddings due to financial constraints.

He said that Dhee Rani Programme launched under the compassionate leadership of the CM Punjab, provided equal opportunities and assistance to Muslim and Christian families. This initiative would not only bring joy to countless families but also pave the way for social solidarity and equality, he added.

Speaking at a mass wedding ceremony, Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir appreciated the remarkable organization of the collective marriage ceremony and said that it would be remembered as a significant milestone in Punjab’s history.

Local parliamentarians Arif Mehmood Gill, Rao Kashif Raheem, Qudsia Batool, Uzma Jabeen Raja, Coordinator Social Welfare Rana Waris Hussain, PML-N leaders Hajji Akram Ansari, Rana Ali Abbas, Rana Shoaib Idrees, Faqeer Hussain Dogar, Mian Abdul Mannan, Najma Afzal, Raja Daniyal, Secretary Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Javaid Akhtar Mehmood, Commissioner Maryam Khan, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, Director General Social Welfare Sikandar Zeeshan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr Shahab Aslam, Director Social Welfare Khalida Rafique, Deputy Director Amina Alam, Admin Officer Riaz Hussain Anjum and others were also present.

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

29 minutes ago
 First edition of UAE National MMA Championship get ..

First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi

29 minutes ago
 M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

44 minutes ago
 200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

2 hours ago
 Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power ..

Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals

2 hours ago
 Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Su ..

Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday

2 hours ago
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkabl ..

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

2 hours ago
 SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

3 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects ..

ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE

3 hours ago
 Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought ..

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control

3 hours ago
 PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching ..

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

3 hours ago
 Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Ye ..

Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan