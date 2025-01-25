36 couples tie their knots under Punjab Dhee Rani Programq

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) As many as 36 couples, including three Christian couples, tied their knots in

Faisalabad under Punjab Dhee Rani Programme on Saturday.

In this connection, a special marriage ceremony was arranged in which the new couples

and their relatives participated whereas each couple was facilitated with CM Dhee Rani Salami

Card comprised of Rs100,000 in cash, double bed, mattress, dinner set, fan, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat

Butt has termed Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s "Punjab Dhee Rani Programme" as a historic step for the daughters of underprivileged families.

He said that this programme had opened new doors of hope for the parents who could not materialize dream of their daughters’ weddings due to financial constraints.

He said that Dhee Rani Programme launched under the compassionate leadership of the CM Punjab, provided equal opportunities and assistance to Muslim and Christian families. This initiative would not only bring joy to countless families but also pave the way for social solidarity and equality, he added.

Speaking at a mass wedding ceremony, Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir appreciated the remarkable organization of the collective marriage ceremony and said that it would be remembered as a significant milestone in Punjab’s history.

Local parliamentarians Arif Mehmood Gill, Rao Kashif Raheem, Qudsia Batool, Uzma Jabeen Raja, Coordinator Social Welfare Rana Waris Hussain, PML-N leaders Hajji Akram Ansari, Rana Ali Abbas, Rana Shoaib Idrees, Faqeer Hussain Dogar, Mian Abdul Mannan, Najma Afzal, Raja Daniyal, Secretary Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Javaid Akhtar Mehmood, Commissioner Maryam Khan, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, Director General Social Welfare Sikandar Zeeshan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr Shahab Aslam, Director Social Welfare Khalida Rafique, Deputy Director Amina Alam, Admin Officer Riaz Hussain Anjum and others were also present.