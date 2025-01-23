36 couples to tie the knot on Jan 25 under ‘Dhee-Rani’ programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) At least 36 couples will tie the knot under ‘Dhee-Rani’ programme, during a ceremony here on January 25.

The ceremony will be held in a local marquee on canal road under the aegis of Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department.

Provincial Minister for Basic and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir will be the chief guest. Advisor to PM Rana Sanaullah, political figures and officers of district administration will also participate.

The couples will be given Rs 100,000 as 'salami', gifts, clothes/ornaments by the CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.