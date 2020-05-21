36 'criminals' arrested in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 36 alleged criminals including proclaimed offenders (POs) during the past 24 hours.

According to a police spokesperson, various police teams conducted raids in different parts of the district and arrested 27 proclaimed offenders, wanted to police in heinous nature crimes like murder, attempt to murder, robberies, etc.

Police teams recovered 14 pistols, two rifles, three guns and one Kalashnikov from them. Police teams also arrested nine drug-peddler and seized 3.7-kg charas and 220-litre liquor from them, besides registration of cases against them.