36 'criminals' arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 36 alleged criminals including three proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Giving details, a police spokesman said on Friday that the police arrested 16 illicit weapon-holders and recovered 11 pistols, two repeaters, one gun and a number of bullets from their possession besides nabbing 12 gamblers along with the bet money of Rs 21320.

Similarly, the police arrested five drug-traffickers and recovered 1.7-kilogram chars and 172-litre liquor from them, he added.