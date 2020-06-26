UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

36 'criminals' Arrested In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:06 PM

36 'criminals' arrested in Faisalabad

The police have arrested 36 alleged criminals including three proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 36 alleged criminals including three proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Giving details, a police spokesman said on Friday that the police arrested 16 illicit weapon-holders and recovered 11 pistols, two repeaters, one gun and a number of bullets from their possession besides nabbing 12 gamblers along with the bet money of Rs 21320.

Similarly, the police arrested five drug-traffickers and recovered 1.7-kilogram chars and 172-litre liquor from them, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

DC directs to clean nullahs & sewerage system

39 seconds ago

CPWB chairperson stresses people's role to make so ..

40 seconds ago

Stocks mostly firmer, gains tempered by second wav ..

42 seconds ago

Russian Military Reports 3 Ceasefire Violations in ..

45 seconds ago

Germany Rejects US 'Logic of Blackmail' Regarding ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan National Council of Arts to initiate onli ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.