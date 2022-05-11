UrduPoint.com

36 Criminals Arrested With Drugs, Weapons

Published May 11, 2022

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 36 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 36 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 15 notorious proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. Police have also apprehended five courts absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, two drug peddlers were arrested with 20 litre liquor and 150 grams Hashish while four illegal weapon holders were also arrested with four pistols and rounds, police sources added.

Police have also held six gamblers and recovered stake money and gambling material while two drivers held for over speeding, one for illegally refilling LPG and another held over amplifier act violations.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

