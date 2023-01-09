36 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Sargodha Police on Monday arrested 36 criminals, besides recovering drugs and weapons from their possession during the last 24 hours.

The raiding teams arrested 15 notorious proclaimed offenders,five court absconders,two drug peddlers, six gamblers, four weapon holders,and three others over various violations.

The teams recovered 220 litres liquor, 350 grams hashish,four pistols and rounds from them.

The accused were identified as Saleem, Shahid, Shoaib, Shabeer, Sohail, Kaleem, Akram, Ikraam, Younis Masih, Wahid, Ali Ahmed, Taimoor, Allah Ditta, Zain, Nabeel, Hamza,Saqlain and others.

Separate cases were registered at concerned police stations, police added.