36 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 36 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 36 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 14 drug pushers and recovered 8 kg hashish and 73 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held 7 gamblers and recovered Rs.9,550 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 15 persons and recovered 15 pistols and a number of bullets from them.