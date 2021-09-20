UrduPoint.com

36 Criminals Held, Drugs, Weapons Seized

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 04:37 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested 36 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 7 drug pushers and recovered 0.6-kg hashish ,85 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held 6 gamblers with stake money of Rs 31,400. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 23 persons and recovered 21 pistols, one gun, one repeater and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

