36 criminals held; illegal weapons, narcotics seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 36 criminals including 5 proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 16 drug pushers and recovered 1.

12 Kg charas and 163 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons holders, the police arrested 10 persons and recovered 6 pistols, 2 rifles, 1 kalashnikov, 1 revolver and a number of bullets and cartridges from them.

Meanwhile, the police also nabbed 5 gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs.2790 and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.