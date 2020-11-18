UrduPoint.com
36 Criminals Held In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:43 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 36 criminals including 14 proclaimed offenders, in the district.

According to a Police spokesperson, teams held 14 proclaimed offenders and 8 drug pushers besides recovering 4.

16 kg hashish and 53 liters of liquor.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 accused and recovered eight pistols, a rifle and several bullets.

The police also arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 15,460 from them.

More Stories From Pakistan

