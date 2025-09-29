Open Menu

36 Criminals Held In Faislabad

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 10:07 PM

36 criminals held in Faislabad

Police have arrested 36 criminals including proclaimed offenders during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested 36 criminals including proclaimed offenders during the last 24 hours.

According to police sources here Monday, the police teams during raids held 7 proclaimed offenders, 16 drug traffickers and 12 outlaws.

Police seized 2.2kg of hashish and 284 liters of liquor from drug peddlers while 12 pistols were recovered from outlaws.

All the accused have been sent in lockups at concerned police stations and legal action has been initiated.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi Ports delegati ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi Ports delegation; reviews infrastructure pro ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Vietnam explore cultural collaboration t ..

Pakistan, Vietnam explore cultural collaboration through museum visit

1 minute ago
 Commissioner Quetta hails Boostan SEZ as game-chan ..

Commissioner Quetta hails Boostan SEZ as game-changer for Balochistan’s econom ..

3 minutes ago
 NCHR member discusses human rights initiatives wit ..

NCHR member discusses human rights initiatives with MoHR secretary

3 minutes ago
 Police conduct 379 combing operations, arrest 39 s ..

Police conduct 379 combing operations, arrest 39 suspects in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 36 criminals held in Faislabad

36 criminals held in Faislabad

3 minutes ago
Five held in murder, sexually assaulting boy

Five held in murder, sexually assaulting boy

3 minutes ago
 3-day women’s boxing talent hunt camp kicks off ..

3-day women’s boxing talent hunt camp kicks off in Hyderabad

12 minutes ago
 Dragging politics into sports: Another stigma on I ..

Dragging politics into sports: Another stigma on India's secular face

5 seconds ago
 PRCS chairperson meets Pakistan Ambassador in Norw ..

PRCS chairperson meets Pakistan Ambassador in Norway to discuss humanitarian eff ..

12 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Khalifa ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation

26 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tar ..

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan