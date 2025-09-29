36 Criminals Held In Faislabad
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 10:07 PM
Police have arrested 36 criminals including proclaimed offenders during the last 24 hours
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested 36 criminals including proclaimed offenders during the last 24 hours.
According to police sources here Monday, the police teams during raids held 7 proclaimed offenders, 16 drug traffickers and 12 outlaws.
Police seized 2.2kg of hashish and 284 liters of liquor from drug peddlers while 12 pistols were recovered from outlaws.
All the accused have been sent in lockups at concerned police stations and legal action has been initiated.
