36 criminals including 5 POs held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 36 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 5 proclaimed offenders and 20 drug pushers and recovered 5.

4 kg hashish and 248 litres of liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 11 persons and recovered 8 pistols, 2 rifles, one repeater and a number of bullets from their possession.