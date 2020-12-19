UrduPoint.com
36 Deaths, 584 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:04 PM

36 deaths, 584 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Saturday

With 36 more deaths, 584 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported on Saturday in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ):

According to the record shared by the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 130,706 while the total number of deaths was recorded 3,558.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 362 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Nankana Sahib, 59 in Rawalpindi, five in Chakwal, seven in Jehlum, one in Gujranwala, three in Mandi Bahauddin, one in Hafizabad, four in Sialkot, four in Gujrat, 24 in Faisalabad, six in Toba Tek Singh, 24 in Multan, three in Vehari,10 in Khanewal, five in Dera Ghazi Khan, two in Chineot,18 in Sargodha, three in Mianwali, 22 in Bhakkar,15 in Bahawalpur, four in Bahawalnagar, two in Rahimyar Khan and three new cases have been reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department had conducted 2,270,208 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 118,827 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment have been provided in 244 hospitals across the province whereas 8,329 beds have been reserved for patients in which 3,786 beds are equipped with oxygen facility among which 536 beds are occupied and the rest are vacant.

The Punjab health department has allocated 669 ventilators for patients across the province from which 332 are in use while 337 ventilators are spare so far.

So far 2,778 frontline healthcare workers have been infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

