36 dengue cases reported in Sargodha so far

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Aslam Asad said that 36 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in the district so far this year.

Talking to APP on Saturday, he said dengue vector surveillance teams detected or eradicated dengue larvae at 1,356 locations so far this year.

"DVR resolution, TPV activities and dengue hotspots coverage is 100 per cent across the district," the CEO Health said.

As many as 91 FIRs were registered and 686 legal notices were also issued over violation of the anti-dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs), he added.