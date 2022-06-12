UrduPoint.com

36 Dengue Fever Suspects Visited District Health Facilities In June

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2022 | 07:10 PM

36 dengue fever suspects visited district health facilities in June

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Around 36 dengue fever suspects have been brought to the health facilities of the district from June 1 to 11, said District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, here on Sunday.

He added that Holy Family Hospital had registered seven suspects, Benazir Bhutto Hospital six, District Headquarters Hospital three, while five of each suspect's cases were registered with Tehsil Headquarter Hospital(THQ), Kotli Sattian and Gujar Khan.

Similarly, four suspects were listed with THQ, Taxila and three with THQ, Murree and Wah General Hospital.

Since this year, eight cases were tested positive for dengue, of which four were at Quaid e Azam International Hospital and one at Holy Family , Social Security Hospital, Shifa International Hospital and Bio Diagnostic Center, Bagh Sardaran.

He said indoor and outdoor surveillance to check dengue spread was underway while many larvae were found in the Rawalpindi Cantonment, Rawal town and Wah Cantt areas.

The health officer further updated that the area of Kamalabad in Rawalpindi Cantt, Dhoke Hassu in the city and Ward-5 of Wah Cantt were the most vulnerable sites for dengue breeding.

Meanwhile, the health officer updated that the authority had registered 58 FIRs, sealed 86 premises, Challaned 277, issued notices to 1,262 and a fine of Rs 293,500 imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district from January 1 to June 11 2022.

Dr Sajjad said the hospitals have the full capacity and potential to meet any situation arising from the seasonal disease outbreak. He said prevention of the disease was the government priority, and the district health administration was working day and night to avoid the possible outbreak of the infection.

The health officer advised the citizens to adopt preventive measures and do not be panic as the dengue fever was curable with timely and proper treatment.

