36 DROs Take Oath In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2023 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Provincial Elections Commissioner, Shamshad Khan here Tuesday administered oath to 36 district returning officers
(DROs) for holding of free and transparent election.
The oath-taking ceremony was held here at a hotel where the DROs were administered the oath for the upcoming
election.
Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Election Commissioner directed the DROs to fulfill their duties as per the election
laws.
He directed them to ensure transparent election by utilizing all available resources and do not accept any political
pressure.
He assured full support for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.