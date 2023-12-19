Open Menu

36 DROs Take Oath In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2023 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Provincial Elections Commissioner, Shamshad Khan here Tuesday administered oath to 36 district returning officers

(DROs) for holding of free and transparent election.

The oath-taking ceremony was held here at a hotel where the DROs were administered the oath for the upcoming

election.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Election Commissioner directed the DROs to fulfill their duties as per the election

laws.

He directed them to ensure transparent election by utilizing all available resources and do not accept any political

pressure.

He assured full support for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

