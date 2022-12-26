36 drug cases referred to drug courts

District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has referred 36 drug cases of different medical stores to drug court for further action.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has referred 36 drug cases of different medical stores to drug court for further action.

After chairing a meeting of DQCB here on Monday, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Faisal Sultan said that cases of 70 medical stores were presented before the meeting for personal hearing.

The meeting issued warning to the owners of 21 medical stores and referred 36 cases to drug court as owners of these stores failed to provide any justification against the allegations leveled against them.

The meeting also decided to get cases registered against owners of two medical stores on sheer violation of drug act. Cases of 10 medical stores were adjourned to next meeting of the board.

Drug inspectors were also directed to remain active in the field and take strict action against the sale of spurious and expired drugs, he added.