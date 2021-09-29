36 farmers booked for water theft

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Nishatabad police registered cases against 36 farmers of Chak 52-JB, Mullanpur for stealing irrigation water on Wednesday.

According to the irrigation department source,the team during inspection found that farmers had widened the whole in the canal (Mohga) from where water was released in the water channel.

An official said the department would continue action against those involved in stealing water.