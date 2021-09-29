UrduPoint.com

36 Farmers Booked For Water Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:09 PM

Nishatabad police registered cases against 36 farmers of Chak 52-JB, Mullanpur for stealing irrigation water on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Nishatabad police registered cases against 36 farmers of Chak 52-JB, Mullanpur for stealing irrigation water on Wednesday.

According to the irrigation department source,the team during inspection found that farmers had widened the whole in the canal (Mohga) from where water was released in the water channel.

An official said the department would continue action against those involved in stealing water.

