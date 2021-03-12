UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

36 Fatalities, 1,632 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

36 fatalities, 1,632 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 1,632 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Friday while the pandemic claimed 36 more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,698 in the province.

According to the data, shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 182,576 with the fresh reports.

The P&SHD confirmed that 991 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, four in Kasur,two in Nankana Sahib,71 in Sheikhupura, 88 in Rawalpindi,12 in Jehlum, 35 in Gujranwala, nine in Mandi Bahauddin,14 in Narowal, one in Hafizabad, 53 in Sialkot, 84 in Gujrat, 82 in Faisalabad, five in Toba Tek Singh,17 in Chiniot, one in Jhang, 48 in Sargodha, one in Khushab, one in Mianwali, 26 in Multan, seven in Khanewal, five in Lodharan, two in Muzaffargarh, four in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Rajanpur, nine in Bahawalpur, one in Bahawalnagar, 37 in Rahimyar Khan, 13 in Okara and eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department has conducted 3,480,725 tests for COVID-19 so far while 168,186 patients have recovered altogether.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Hafizabad Khanewal Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Coronavirus

Recent Stories

55,537 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

47 seconds ago

Pakistan squads for South Africa and Zimbabwe anno ..

4 minutes ago

UN chief urges concerted effort worldwide to end c ..

7 minutes ago

President Alvi opens Clean and Green Pakistan Scou ..

7 minutes ago

No reason to stop using AstraZeneca Covid-19 vacci ..

7 minutes ago

Egypt's terror law use against critics slammed at ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.