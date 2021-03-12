36 fatalities, 1,632 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 1,632 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Friday while the pandemic claimed 36 more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,698 in the province.

According to the data, shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 182,576 with the fresh reports.

The P&SHD confirmed that 991 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, four in Kasur,two in Nankana Sahib,71 in Sheikhupura, 88 in Rawalpindi,12 in Jehlum, 35 in Gujranwala, nine in Mandi Bahauddin,14 in Narowal, one in Hafizabad, 53 in Sialkot, 84 in Gujrat, 82 in Faisalabad, five in Toba Tek Singh,17 in Chiniot, one in Jhang, 48 in Sargodha, one in Khushab, one in Mianwali, 26 in Multan, seven in Khanewal, five in Lodharan, two in Muzaffargarh, four in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Rajanpur, nine in Bahawalpur, one in Bahawalnagar, 37 in Rahimyar Khan, 13 in Okara and eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department has conducted 3,480,725 tests for COVID-19 so far while 168,186 patients have recovered altogether.