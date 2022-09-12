UrduPoint.com

36 Food Points Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022

36 food points sealed

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed 36 food points and penalized dozens of eateries during an ongoing crackdown on unhygienic and illegal food businesses across the division.

PFA spokesman said on Monday that Additional Director Muhammad Umer Farooq conducted raids on two illegal slaughterhouses Sargodha, 6 dairies in Khushab, 8 sweets shop in Bhakkar, four cold corners and four juice corners in Mianwali and many other shops across the division and imposed fine of Rs 527,000 on the owners for selling adulterated food.

The PFA additional director said that crackdowns against unhygienic eatable sellerswould continue on daily basis.

