UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

36 Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 02:15 PM

36 gamblers arrested in sargodha

Tarkhanwala police on Friday during their ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements rounded up thirty six gamblers here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Tarkhanwala police on Friday during their ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements rounded up thirty six gamblers here.

A spokesman of police said that the team conducted raid at Mangowali village and arrested 36 gamblers who were gambling on cockfight. The police recovered bet money amounting to Rs.

100,920,three cars,three motorcycles and two roosters from their possession.

They were identified as;Muhammad Sardar,Hamza Khan,Safeel Hayyat,Asad Mehmood,Asad Ahmed,Samar Shah,Irshad Ahmed,Ghulam Abbas,Muhammad Ilyas,Ansar Shah,Nasir Ali,Kamran,Ali Raza,Mazhar Iqbal,Ijaz Hussain,Shafqat Hussain and others.

Police registered case against all of them under gambling act.

Related Topics

Police Nasir Money All From

Recent Stories

Iran, Russia to Maintain Military Cooperation in S ..

6 minutes ago

Burundi ex-president Buyoya dies from Covid-19

15 minutes ago

Pfizer Applies for Coronavirus Vaccine Approval in ..

15 minutes ago

European stock markets steady at open

15 minutes ago

Singapore 'hawker' culture gains UN recognition

17 minutes ago

UN Chief Says Important to Fight Disinformation on ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.