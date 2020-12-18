36 gamblers arrested in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tarkhanwala police on Friday during their ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements rounded up thirty six gamblers here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Tarkhanwala police on Friday during their ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements rounded up thirty six gamblers here.

A spokesman of police said that the team conducted raid at Mangowali village and arrested 36 gamblers who were gambling on cockfight. The police recovered bet money amounting to Rs.

100,920,three cars,three motorcycles and two roosters from their possession.

They were identified as;Muhammad Sardar,Hamza Khan,Safeel Hayyat,Asad Mehmood,Asad Ahmed,Samar Shah,Irshad Ahmed,Ghulam Abbas,Muhammad Ilyas,Ansar Shah,Nasir Ali,Kamran,Ali Raza,Mazhar Iqbal,Ijaz Hussain,Shafqat Hussain and others.

Police registered case against all of them under gambling act.