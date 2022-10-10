36 habitual beggars caught

As many as 36 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 36 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that a vigorous campaign was launched against habitual beggars.

In this connection, a special squad rounded up 36 beggars including 18 males and 18 females and shifted them to shelter home.

Cases were also got registered against them while further action was under progress, he added.