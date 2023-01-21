UrduPoint.com

36 Held For Kite Flying, Jubilant Firing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The Dolphin force of the Police Department arrested 36 persons in the last 48 hours on the charges of kite-flying, wheelie-doing and jubilant firing.

According to a spokesman, 19 persons were arrested from different areas of the city for one-wheeling.

The Dolphin personnel arrested nine persons for violating the ban on kite-flying and recovered dozens of kites and string rolls.

Eight persons involved in jubilant firing and display of weapons, and recovered illegal weapons from them.

SP Dolphin Touqeer Naeem directed the officials to continue action against one-wheeling, kite flying and jubilant firing.

