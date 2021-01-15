UrduPoint.com
36 Held, Narcotics, Weapons Recovered In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:39 PM

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested 36 accused, including three proclaimed offenders, in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested 36 accused, including three proclaimed offenders, in the district.

According to a police spokesperson, teams held three proclaimed offenders and seven drug pushers besides recovering 2.9 kg hashish and 102 liters of liquor.

The police also arrested five gamblers with stake money Rs 4,080.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested nine accused and recovered eight pistols, a Kalashnikov and several rounds.

Meanwhile, the police, in crackdown against kite sellers, conducted raids in different areas and arrested 12 accused besides recovering 2,055 kites and 250 string rolls.

