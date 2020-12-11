UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

36 Hotels, Eight Marriage Halls, 54 Shopping Centers Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

36 hotels, eight marriage halls, 54 shopping centers sealed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The city district administration sealed 36 hotels, eight marriage halls and 54 shopping centers in a crackdown over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus here on Friday.

The various teams of the department imposed around Rs 35,700 fine on violators and warnings were also issued, said a spokesperson for the district administration.

He added that the teams also inspected the public and private transports besides impounding acar during the crackdown, adding that teams also warned transporters and drivers tofollow coronavirus SOPs.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

7 minutes ago

Compliance to public health guidelines in health e ..

10 minutes ago

PMSA, Navy, Customs foil smuggling bid of narcotic ..

10 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

10 minutes ago

Post-Brexit Trade Deal With EU 90% Possible Before ..

10 minutes ago

Railways restores Mehran Express

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.