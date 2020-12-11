36 hotels, eight marriage halls, 54 shopping centers sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The city district administration sealed 36 hotels, eight marriage halls and 54 shopping centers in a crackdown over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus here on Friday.

The various teams of the department imposed around Rs 35,700 fine on violators and warnings were also issued, said a spokesperson for the district administration.

He added that the teams also inspected the public and private transports besides impounding acar during the crackdown, adding that teams also warned transporters and drivers tofollow coronavirus SOPs.