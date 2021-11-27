36 kg hashish recovered, two lady smugglers among four arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Excise Department Peshawar Region has recovered 36 kilogram hashish in two separate raids and arrested four including two lady smugglers here on Saturday.

In first incident, excise department recovered 34. 8 kilogram hashish was from a car during checking of vehicles near City Homes on G T Road. Three persons including two women were arrested on the spot.

Smugglers were residents of Toba Tek Singh.

In second incident, 1.2 kilograms hashish was recovered from a car near Karkhano Marker. Driver of the car was who was identified as Muhammad Shah was also arrested.

Similarly, excise department recovered 16 rifles, 34 magazines and 4070 cartridges from a passenger van on G T Road Chamkani. The smuggler, Abdul Akbar, resident of Darra Adam Khel was also arrested.

Cases have been registered against arrested smugglers in relevant police stations and investigation is underway.