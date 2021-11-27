UrduPoint.com

36 Kg Hashish Recovered, Two Lady Smugglers Among Four Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

36 kg hashish recovered, two lady smugglers among four arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Excise Department Peshawar Region has recovered 36 kilogram hashish in two separate raids and arrested four including two lady smugglers here on Saturday.

In first incident, excise department recovered 34. 8 kilogram hashish was from a car during checking of vehicles near City Homes on G T Road. Three persons including two women were arrested on the spot.

Smugglers were residents of Toba Tek Singh.

In second incident, 1.2 kilograms hashish was recovered from a car near Karkhano Marker. Driver of the car was who was identified as Muhammad Shah was also arrested.

Similarly, excise department recovered 16 rifles, 34 magazines and 4070 cartridges from a passenger van on G T Road Chamkani. The smuggler, Abdul Akbar, resident of Darra Adam Khel was also arrested.

Cases have been registered against arrested smugglers in relevant police stations and investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Driver Vehicles Road Car Van Toba Tek Singh Women From

Recent Stories

Pakistan outclass Egypt in World Jr Hockey Cup

Pakistan outclass Egypt in World Jr Hockey Cup

13 minutes ago
 Two People Injured in Fire at Explosives Plant in ..

Two People Injured in Fire at Explosives Plant in Western Russia - Local Authori ..

13 minutes ago
 Russia's SVR Chief Says US Seeks to Reignite Donba ..

Russia's SVR Chief Says US Seeks to Reignite Donbas War With Invasion Allegation ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan 79-0 in reply to Bangladesh's 330 all out ..

Pakistan 79-0 in reply to Bangladesh's 330 all out

13 minutes ago
 Taliban, Qatar Discuss Humanitarian Assistance for ..

Taliban, Qatar Discuss Humanitarian Assistance for Afghanistan - Foreign Ministr ..

26 minutes ago
 Empowered, self-dependent women can contribute to ..

Empowered, self-dependent women can contribute to national development: Samina A ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.