3.6 Kg Hashish Seized, 16 Arrested:

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:10 PM

3.6 Kg Hashish seized, 16 arrested:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested sixteen (16) accused and recovered narcotics, weapons and cash from them.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 16 accused recovering 3.

6 Kilograms Hashish, 550- liters liquor, 2 Guns 12 bore, 3 Pistols 30 bore, 2 Rifles 444 bore and Rs. 3850 in cash from them.

They were: Sunny Ramzan alias Saien, Bilal Hussain s/o Khalid Amin, Masoo alias Soodi s/o Muhammad Hayat, Muhammad Safar s/o Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Safadr s/o Akbar, Asad M,ehmood s/o Muhammad Afzal and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

