36 killed in Occupied Kashmir road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) : Nov 15 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Nov, 2023) At least 36 persons were killed after a bus carrying them plunged around 200 meters down a steep slope near the Doda district of Jammu region on Wednesday.

According to a report, the tragic mishap occurred when the bus travelling from Kishtwar to Jammu veered off the road and plunged down the steep slope near Trungal in the Assar area.

Local population including volunteers rushed to the scene to initiate rescue operations and assess the extent of the tragedy.