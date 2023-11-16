Open Menu

36 Killed In Occupied Kashmir Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 12:10 AM

36 killed in Occupied Kashmir road mishap

MIRPUR (AJK) : Nov 15 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Nov, 2023) At least 36 persons were killed after a bus carrying them plunged around 200 meters down a steep slope near the Doda district of Jammu region on Wednesday.

According to a report, the tragic mishap occurred when the bus travelling from Kishtwar to Jammu veered off the road and plunged down the steep slope near Trungal in the Assar area.

Local population including volunteers rushed to the scene to initiate rescue operations and assess the extent of the tragedy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Jammu From

Recent Stories

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

35 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

35 minutes ago
 Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

35 minutes ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

35 minutes ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

60 minutes ago
 FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace ..

FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace Harassment Act

60 minutes ago
Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

60 minutes ago
 CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

60 minutes ago
 HAD facing financial crisis to run its monetary af ..

HAD facing financial crisis to run its monetary affairs : DG

1 hour ago
 Zone-VI Whites become champion of A.S.Natural Ston ..

Zone-VI Whites become champion of A.S.Natural Stone U-16 inter zonal cricket tou ..

1 hour ago
 Malnutrition programme reviewed

Malnutrition programme reviewed

1 hour ago
 HEC's Post Graduate Program Review Panel conducts ..

HEC's Post Graduate Program Review Panel conducts comprehensive evaluation at KK ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan