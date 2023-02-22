36 kite sellers, flyers arrested in special crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani here on Wednesday continued a special crackdown against kite sellers and flyers and managed to net 36.

According to a police spokesman, all police stations of the district had been directed to accelerate ongoing operations against kite-flying ban violators while special teams constituted to control kite-flying under the supervision of senior police officers were conducting raids in different areas.

Police teams recovered over 1200 kites and kite flying string rolls from the possession of arrested kite sellers and flyers, he said.

Rawal Division police arrested 23 accused on recovery of 596 kites and string rolls while Potohar Division police netted eight and seized 146 kites and string rolls.

Similarly, Saddar Division police in their crackdown against the violators arrested five for possessing 499 kites and string rolls.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Capt. ® Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi said that all available resources were being utilized to control kite flying.

He said strict vigilance would be maintained like in previous years to maintain law and order in the city and to curb the dangerous kite flying.

The police spokesman informed that divisional superintendents of Police had directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

He said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the kite-flying ban violators and they were being sent behind the bars.

