36 Kite Sellers, Flyers Arrested In Special Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani here on Thursday night continued a special crackdown against kite sellers and flyers and managed to net 36 and recovered hundreds of kites, kite flying string rolls, two pistols and 15 bottles of liquor.

According to a police spokesman, all police stations of the district had been directed to accelerate ongoing operations against kite-flying ban violators while special teams constituted to control kite-flying under the supervision of senior police officers were conducting raids in different areas.

He informed that over 1300 cops were deployed to control kite flying in city areas. Monitoring was also being conducted from over 250 rooftops of the buildings, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Capt (retd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi said that all available resources were being utilized to control kite flying.

He said strict vigilance would be maintained like in previous years to maintain law and order in the city and to curb the dangerous kite flying.

