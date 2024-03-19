3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted District Zohb and its adjoining areas in Balochistan on Tuesday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in various parts of the District and adjoining areas, private news channel reported.

According to NSMC, the depth of the earthquake was 75 km and the epicenter was 113 km southeast of District Zohb.