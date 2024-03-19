3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Parts Of Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 11:12 PM
An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted District Zohb and its adjoining areas in Balochistan on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted District Zohb and its adjoining areas in Balochistan on Tuesday.
The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in various parts of the District and adjoining areas, private news channel reported.
According to NSMC, the depth of the earthquake was 75 km and the epicenter was 113 km southeast of District Zohb.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, US discuss bilateral cooperation
PML-N to provide relief to farmers: Musadik Malik
Chairman HEC meets Minister of State for IT
IOC accuses Russia of 'politicisation of sport' with Friendship Games
Shadab Khan appointed captain of PSL 9 team of tournament
Scrutiny concludes for nomination papers of 48 Senate seats
Terrorists to be given befitted reply: Mohsin Naqvi
CM visits Capt. Ahmed Badar Shaheed’s house in Talagang
Syeda Shehla Raza becomes first female president of Pakistan Hockey Federation
Watchman shot dead near Jamshoro district
Sher Ali for ensuring transparent use of funds in road construction project
Weather to be dry at day time;cloudy in evening:PMD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N to provide relief to farmers: Musadik Malik30 minutes ago
-
Chairman HEC meets Minister of State for IT30 minutes ago
-
Scrutiny concludes for nomination papers of 48 Senate seats57 minutes ago
-
Terrorists to be given befitted reply: Mohsin Naqvi57 minutes ago
-
CM visits Capt. Ahmed Badar Shaheed’s house in Talagang57 minutes ago
-
Syeda Shehla Raza becomes first female president of Pakistan Hockey Federation1 hour ago
-
Watchman shot dead near Jamshoro district1 hour ago
-
Sher Ali for ensuring transparent use of funds in road construction project1 hour ago
-
TDCP launches plantation drive at Murree tourist spots1 hour ago
-
Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays tribute to col Kashif and Captain Ahmed Badar ..1 hour ago
-
214,368 poor families to receive Ramadan package in Bahawalnagar district: DC1 hour ago
-
DIG Larkana takes notice of teacher's murder1 hour ago