3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Quetta, Surrounding Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A 3.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Quetta and its surrounding areas on Sunday.
According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake epicenter located approximately 45 kilometers south of Khuzdar.
