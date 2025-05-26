Open Menu

3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Quetta, Surrounding Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 12:20 AM

3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Quetta, surrounding areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A 3.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Quetta and its surrounding areas on Sunday.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake epicenter located approximately 45 kilometers south of Khuzdar.

