3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Tremors Jolt Harnai, Adjoining Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Center on Friday reported a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in Harnai adjoining areas of Quetta city on Friday afternoon.
The epicentre of the quake was 45 kilometres distance in Harnai Southeast at a depth of 15 kilometers, the seismic monitoring centre said, private news channels reported.
There was no damage or loss of life reported due to the tremors, according to initial reports.
However, people were reported to have come out of their homes and offices.
