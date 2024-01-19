Open Menu

3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Tremors Jolt Harnai, Adjoining Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM

3.6 magnitude earthquake tremors jolt Harnai, adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Center on Friday reported a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in Harnai adjoining areas of Quetta city on Friday afternoon.

The epicentre of the quake was 45 kilometres distance in Harnai Southeast at a depth of 15 kilometers, the seismic monitoring centre said, private news channels reported.

There was no damage or loss of life reported due to the tremors, according to initial reports.

However, people were reported to have come out of their homes and offices.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Quetta Harnai

Recent Stories

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

14 seconds ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

2 minutes ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

15 minutes ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

22 minutes ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

2 hours ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

3 hours ago
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

3 hours ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan