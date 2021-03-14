36 marriage halls sealed over SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool sealed 36 marriage halls in different parts of Faisalabad on charge of violation of anti corona SOPs.

A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that the AC Sadar along with his team conducted surprise visit to various parts of the Tehsil and found 36 halls involved in violation of anti corona SOPs as wedding ceremonies were continued in these halls without adopting preventive measures.

Therefore, the AC Sadar sealed premises of these marriage halls and warned their managers and owners that they would be sent behind bars if they again violated the SOPs.