36 MCMC officers call on Commissioner Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation of officers from the 36th Mid-Career Management Course called on Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar at his office on Wednesday.

He briefed the officers about the historical, geographical, and cultural backdrop of Bahawalpur and also about the economic and social development and future prospects of the area.

Dr Anwar discussed the development projects of Bahawalpur Division, the law and order situation, and the promotion of tourism.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Ashfaq Hussain, Director Admin CDA Muhammad Tayyab, and other relevant officers were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa briefed the delegation about the history, culture, tourism, and ongoing development projects in the district.