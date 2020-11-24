UrduPoint.com
36 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :At least 36 more new coronavirus cases reported in Balochistan on Monday taking the tally to 16,846.

According to media coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, 380,460 people have been were screened for COVID-19 and 16,061 have been recovered from the virus while 163 deaths have been reported due to the pandemic so far across the province.

